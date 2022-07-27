Why Sebi has sounded alarm over online bond platforms4 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 11:50 PM IST
- Online platforms are splitting these bonds into smaller units and selling to retail investors
Ease of investing. That is what has been primarily driving investors to online bond or debt investment platforms. Falling interest rates on fixed deposits and the availability of a wide range of bonds are among other reasons why they are immensely popular. Several such platforms have cropped up in recent years, apparently cashing in on this popularity. And, then it caught the attention of Sebi.