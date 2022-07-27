Why Sebi has sounded alarm over online bond platforms

According to Arvind Chari, chief investment officer, Quantum Advisors India, some of these bond platforms are only disintermediation agents and do not have the networth for holding bonds on their balance sheet, unlike a bond house or a larger broker, and the six-month lock in period may put an end to violations. So, Sebi seems to be saying you can either be a platform for buying or selling, or be an aggregator or issuer of bonds, but not both. The role needs to be defined and regulated. He also said some entities are selling bonds to retail investors on behalf of their institutional clients, who want to offload their troubled debt through these pooled high-yielding privately placed bonds.