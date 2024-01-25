Money
Why senior citizens require deductibles in health plans
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 25 Jan 2024, 09:49 PM IST
Summary
- By opting for deductibles, they can bring down the cost of health insurance premiums
Health insurance, say financial planners, is mandatory for everybody, especially in view of the rising inflation and spiralling healthcare costs. Senior citizens, though, find it difficult to buy health plans: the premiums are just unaffordable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less