Why senior citizens require deductibles in health plans

But there are other issues. For one, portability or even migration to another policy within the company is a challenge for senior citizens. New Delhi- based Ankur Singla’s father had a comprehensive policy of ₹4 lakh coverage from a private sector insurer. He turned 61 in 2023 and his annual premium increased from ₹28,000 to ₹65,000. Singla objected to the price rise. When the insurer refused a request for migration to another policy, he lodged a complaint with the insurance ombudsman. “After the ombudsman’s intervention, the insurer allowed the migration but did not let me increase the base premium. I wanted a ₹10 lakh policy," says Singla. The new policy premium came down to ₹37,000 but it had a room rent limit of 1% of the sum insured.