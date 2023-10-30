Why small saving schemes are a big headache for the Centre
Summary
- The basket of risk-free, high-interest government debt schemes is evoking greater investor interest. For the government, it means burgeoning liabilities
The tendency of Indian households to persist with an old habit of risk-averse investment choices, and lean towards sovereign fixed-income schemes, doesn’t augur well for the Centre. Latest data on ‘small savings schemes’—the umbrella term for this basket of fixed-income schemes—shows a 2.5 times year-on-year increase in a scheme for senior citizens during the six-month period from April to September 2023. Compelled to offer interest rates that are higher than prevailing market rates on such schemes, the Centre ends up living beyond its means, as is happening in greater measure in recent years.