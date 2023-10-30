Why small saving schemes are a big headache for the Centre

Small is big

The NSSF’s share in the Centre’s domestic debt is likely to increase further in 2023-24, given the jump in fresh collections from small savings schemes. Granular collection data on most schemes is not available. This includes the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, which is currently the big draw. A fixed-income scheme of five years (extendable to eight years), it currently offers 8.2% interest per year, against 7-7.5% currently offered by banks for deposits of a similar tenure. An individual can invest up to ₹30 lakh, while claiming an annual tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh.