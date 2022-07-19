The ‘lazy’ investing style of Nippon’s Sundeep Sikka

Sundeep Sikka’s incremental investments go only into equity. However, that wasn’t always the case, says Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund. “At the start of my career, I used to invest in traditional debt products. Over the years, equity allocation has increased as I’ve realized it is the best asset class," he said during an interaction with Mint for the Guru Portfolio series. In this series, leaders in the financial services industry share how they manage their own money.