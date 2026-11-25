The Supreme Court has struck down two Uttar Pradesh laws that sought to exclude the period government employees spent in work-charged, temporary, daily-wage and muster-roll positions before regularisation from their qualifying service for pension.

In a judgment delivered on November 18, a Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma declared the Uttar Pradesh Qualifying Service for Pension and Validation Act, 2021, and the Uttar Pradesh Entitlement to Pension and Validation Act, 2025, unconstitutional, Bar and Bench reported.

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The Court reportedly held that employees whose services had been regularised under a duly formulated scheme could not be denied pensionary benefits merely because they had initially joined the government in a non-regular capacity.

It also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to examine the pension claims of eligible retired employees and release the benefits due within six months of receiving their applications, as per the report.

Why did the Supreme Court strike down the two UP laws? The Bench held that once an employee's services have been regularised, the government cannot rely on the nature of their initial appointment to deny retirement benefits, as per the report.

Explaining the effect of regularisation, the Court observed that it removes the distinction attached to an employee's initial appointment and brings them into the regular establishment.

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"After such status is acquired, the employer cannot thereafter seek to deny retiral benefits by resurrecting the obliterated birthmark, even by resorting to legislation with retrospective effect," the Court held, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

It further said that such an exclusion would violate Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution by creating a class within a class among regular employees and depriving them of a vested right to retirement benefits, as per the Bar and Bench report.

What led to the pension dispute? The dispute traces back to the Supreme Court's 2019 judgment in Prem Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh, in which it held that work-charged service must be counted towards qualifying service for pension.

The ruling required the state government to consider the period employees had served in work-charged positions before regularisation while calculating their pension eligibility.

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However, Uttar Pradesh subsequently enacted two laws that sought to restrict the counting of such service.

Both pieces of legislation were given retrospective effect from April 1, 1961, and altered the statutory definitions governing qualifying service and pension entitlement.

The 2021 Act linked qualifying service to appointments made against temporary or permanent posts in accordance with the prescribed service rules.

The 2025 Act introduced the category of a "substantive appointee" to determine eligibility for pension benefits.

Through these provisions, the state sought to exclude service rendered in work-charged, temporary, daily-wage, and muster-roll capacities prior to regularisation.

Employees and their associations subsequently challenged the laws before the Supreme Court, contending that the government had attempted to bypass the directions issued in the Prem Singh judgment.

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Why did the Supreme Court find the two laws unconstitutional? The Supreme Court agreed with the employees, holding that the two pieces of legislation effectively reproduced the exclusion it had already rejected in the Prem Singh judgment.

The Bench observed that changing statutory definitions or introducing new categories of employees could not, by itself, cure the constitutional defect identified in the earlier ruling.

“The same exclusion was perpetuated in the present format; a change in the description of the excluded class is not, without more, a constitutional justification to sustain the exclusion,” the Court said.

It clarified that the legislature can enact laws with retrospective effect, but such legislation must remove the legal defect identified by the judiciary in an earlier judgment.

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The Court held that the two laws failed to meet the requirements for valid retrospective legislation and struck them down as unconstitutional.

While striking down the two laws, the Supreme Court issued a series of directions to ensure that eligible serving and retired employees receive their pension and other retirement benefits.

9% interest on delayed pension payments The Supreme Court did not impose interest on pension amounts that were already due to eligible employees.

However, it directed that payments delayed beyond the prescribed deadlines would attract simple interest at 9% per annum until the amounts are released.

The Bench also took note of contempt petitions filed by employees alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government had failed to implement the directions issued in the Prem Singh judgment, as per Bar and Bench.

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Giving the state a final six-month window to make the required payments, the Court warned that any further non-compliance could amount to aggravated contempt.

The ruling clarifies that the state cannot use an employee's initial non-regular appointment as grounds to deny pensionary benefits after their services have been regularised under a duly formulated scheme.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.