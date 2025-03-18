Why the US market may no longer be your best global bet
SummaryWith US equities facing turbulence due to tariff uncertainties, fading consumer confidence, and stretched valuations, Indian investors must rethink their global diversification strategy.
For years, Indian investors looking to diversify globally have had a singular focus—the US. And why not? The past decade saw US equity markets outperform all others, delivering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 19% in USD, largely fuelled by a booming tech sector.