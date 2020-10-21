Why VPF (Voluntary Provident Fund) is a good option? 10 rules you should know

With interest rates on fixed deposits remaining low and the government gradually lowering the interest rate on small savings schemes like public provident fund, VPF or Voluntary Provident Fund remains a good bet in the fixed income space, say experts. Under VPF, an employee can increase share of EPF contribution, but the employer won’t exceed the threshold of 12% of basic pay. The additional amount you contribute, beyond the threshold set by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), goes into VPF.