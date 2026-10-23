Why wealthy entrepreneurs are buying businesses for their kids to run

There is a plethora of buying opportunities in today’s market, with private-equity firms sitting on large inventories. Even so, families need to contemplate whether buying a company is a viable business opportunity, whether the price makes sense, and whether its long-term prospects justify the investment. It is also critical for family members to discuss and clearly define their respective roles before making the acquisition. How involved will the parent actually be? Does the child have room to learn, make decisions, and ultimately lead? Is the child taking on a role he or she is genuinely qualified for? And is it something the child is truly interested in? Are family members going to be able to communicate openly when issues arise so they don’t strain the company or the relationship? If expectations aren’t established upfront, what was intended to bring a family together can create resentment between the parent and child, and potentially among nonfamily employees and managers, Czepyha says.