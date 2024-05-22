Why women must drive estate planning

The active involvement of women in estate planning has always been a grey area. While traditional perceptions are changing, there is still a mind block in the way of giving women a bigger say in estate planning. Let us go back to what the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, says about the property rights of women? Section 14 of the Act, which deals with the property rights of female Hindus, is categorical that any property possessed by a female Hindu, whether acquired before or after the commencement of the Act, shall be held by her as the full owner thereof and not as a limited owner. This provision essentially confers absolute ownership of property upon a female Hindu, granting her the same rights and privileges as a male Hindu in matters of property ownership and management.