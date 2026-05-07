Most of the recent conversations around Bima Sugam, the IRDAI-backed one-stop digital insurance marketplace, have focused on access – simpler purchases, standardised products, and possibly lower costs through zero-commission policies. If executed well, this could reduce the friction in buying and managing insurance.
Why your health insurance won't cover the true cost of ageing
SummaryWhile platforms such as Bima Sugam make buying insurance easier, better access doesn't solve the deeper problem: policies are designed for medical crises, not the recurring, ongoing costs of ageing.
Most of the recent conversations around Bima Sugam, the IRDAI-backed one-stop digital insurance marketplace, have focused on access – simpler purchases, standardised products, and possibly lower costs through zero-commission policies. If executed well, this could reduce the friction in buying and managing insurance.
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