Why your idle cash is quietly losing its value: Here's how to beat Inflation and get out of stagnant, low-interest traps

Your bank balance may look safe while its buying power keeps falling. Small interest payments cannot protect savings when everyday prices rise faster. This makes idle cash less useful for meeting future expenses.
At 5.8% inflation, groceries, utility bills and other household costs become harder to manage. Food prices, supply changes and fuel costs add to this pressure.
India's household financial savings fell from ₹22.57 lakh crore to ₹21.69 lakh crore during 2025-26. That represents a decline of roughly 4%. Families face pressure to use savings or borrow for everyday needs.
Your real return measures interest earnings after allowing for inflation. Subtracting inflation from the interest rate gives a simple estimate.
Standard savings accounts offering 2.7% to 3% fall behind inflation of 5.8%. At 3% interest, the gap is -2.8%.
Consider ₹10 lakh left in savings for five years. Interest increases the balance, but rising prices reduce what that money buys. The amount can therefore grow while its practical value falls.
Moving beyond idle savings requires separating emergency money from longer-term investments. Different needs require different ways of holding money. Here are ways you can protect your money.
Keep three to six months of essential expenses available for emergencies. Include loan instalments, rent, groceries and school fees when calculating this amount.
This reserve can help during job losses or medical emergencies. Sweep-in fixed deposits and liquid mutual funds are alternatives to ordinary savings accounts. The suggested return range is around 6.5% to 7%.
Money beyond your emergency reserve can support longer-term growth. Broad-market index funds and multi-cap mutual funds spread investments across companies.
Regular investments through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) can automate contributions. Historical equity returns over 5-10 years have ranged between 10% and 12% annually. These figures describe past performance.
Investors who are uncomfortable holding only equities can consider other assets. Physical gold involves making charges and storage risks.
Sovereign Gold Bonds follow gold prices and provide an additional 2.5% annual interest. Real Estate Investment Trusts offer exposure to rental income from commercial properties. They require less money than buying property directly.
The aim is to balance accessible emergency savings with investments supporting future needs. A steady bank balance alone does not mean your money retains its value. Protecting buying power requires looking beyond interest credits and considering rising living costs.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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