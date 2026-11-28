A legal dispute over a widow's inheritance claim has taken a fresh turn after a US court ordered a reconsideration of the value of her late husband's property spread across two states. The case centres on whether tax assessment figures can be used to determine the fair market value of agricultural land when calculating a surviving spouse's share of an estate.

The Montana Supreme Court overturned key parts of a lower court's decision on November 24, directing it to allow fresh valuation evidence before determining whether the estate of Sara Benchoff Stone is entitled to an inheritance share from her late husband Jack Raymond Stone's assets.

According to Times of India (TOI), Jack died in 2017 at the age of 86, leaving no will. He and Sara had been married for nearly 23 years. Most of his assets passed outside probate through beneficiary designations to Sara and his two children from an earlier marriage, Robin McCroskey and Bryant Stone.

Sara subsequently filed for an elective share, a legal provision that allows a surviving spouse to claim a portion of a deceased person's estate, subject to applicable state laws.

However, Sara died in June 2018, less than a year after her husband. Her son, Ed, continued the legal proceedings as executor of her estate.

Dispute over $2.89 million estate valuation The special administrator appointed to handle Jack's estate valued his assets at approximately $2.89 million. The calculation included transfers worth $529,625.79 to Sara, $1.13 million to Robin and $1.21 million to Bryant.

After these distributions, just $21,854.61 remained in the probate estate. The money was subsequently depleted while defending a malpractice lawsuit, which was settled for $69,000.

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The central disagreement concerned the valuation of Jack's agricultural property in Montana and land in Texas. The special administrator relied on tax assessment figures rather than independent property appraisals and concluded that Sara's estate was not entitled to an elective share.

Ed challenged the valuation, arguing that the tax figures did not necessarily reflect the property's fair market value.

Why the court rejected the valuation approach The lower court had accepted the tax assessments and prevented Ed from introducing appraisal evidence for the Montana property. It reasoned that he had previously accepted tax values while preparing an inventory for Sara's Texas estate.

However, the Montana Supreme Court rejected this argument, noting that accepting valuations for one property in Texas did not mean Ed had to accept tax assessments for a different property in Montana.

The court also highlighted that agricultural land is assessed differently under Montana law. Its taxable value is based on agricultural use and may not reflect what a buyer would pay in the open market.

What happens next? The Supreme Court ordered the lower court to allow relevant valuation evidence and determine the fair market value of Jack's Montana property as of his death on August 13, 2017.

The ruling does not guarantee that Sara's estate will receive an inheritance share. Instead, the lower court must reconsider the valuation and calculate whether any elective share is payable.