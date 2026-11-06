Wife's LinkedIn isn't proof of income, rules Bengaluru court; can financially independent woman be denied maintenance?

A woman's educational qualifications and an active LinkedIn profile do not necessarily mean that she is financially independent, a Bengaluru court has recently held, rejecting a husband’s argument that his wife was capable of earning and therefore did not need maintenance.

The husband argued that his wife, an engineering graduate, had completed a Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP) course from New Jersey in the United States and was capable of earning.

He also submitted her photographs, LinkedIn and Facebook profiles as evidence to claim that she was working at a private company. However, he failed to provide details of her alleged employment or actual income.

What did the court say? The court noted that the wife was unemployed when she filed the domestic violence petition in 2021. Her husband’s own statement of assets and liabilities also did not mention that she had a job, earned an income or owned any exclusive property that would generate income.

In its ruling pronounced on October 28, 2026, the Bengaluru court noted that photographs and social media profiles produced during arguments could not be relied upon as proof of her employment or earnings.

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“Even if it is presumed that the petitioner has joined some job after 2023, then also it cannot be held that the petitioner is having sufficient income so as to maintain herself and her child,” the ruling read.

The court also recognised the responsibilities involved in raising a minor child, observing that the time and effort spent on childcare cannot be measured merely in monetary terms. This marks a significant judgement for maintenance proceedings, where a spouse's professional qualifications or online presence may be cited to question their financial dependence.

Can an independent wife be denied maintenance? The yardstick for maintenance is not whether the wife is capable of earning, but whether she can actually maintain herself at the standard she enjoyed in the matrimonial home from the income earned by her, said Priyanka Desai, Co-Founder and Partner at The Fort Circle.

“Mere qualifications or employability do not disentitle a wife to maintenance. Even where she has an income, she is entitled to maintenance if that income is insufficient to sustain the standard of living she was accustomed to during the marriage,” the legal expert noted.

This means a husband cannot automatically deny maintenance merely because his wife is earning or has a source of income. Under Indian law, the court examines whether her income is sufficient to maintain herself with reasonable dignity and meet her needs, taking into account the financial status and standard of living enjoyed during the marriage.

The fact that a wife is employed or earns a salary does not, by itself, disqualify her from claiming maintenance. However, if her income is found to be sufficient to meet her reasonable needs, the court may decline maintenance or award a reduced amount. Ultimately, the decision depends on the facts of each case and the financial circumstances of both parties.

What documents can be shown as proof of income? The burden of establishing that the wife possesses sufficient independent means ordinarily rests upon the husband who asserts such financial independence, said Tushar Kumar, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

According to him, relevant evidence may include:

Income-tax returns (ITRs) filed in previous years

Form 16 and salary slips

Employment agreements

Bank statements reflecting remuneration,

Business records or other contemporaneous financial documentation. “Where such records are not readily accessible, appropriate directions may be sought from the Court for their production,” he said.

Additionally, the Bengaluru court in its recent ruling also recognised that a mother raising a minor child contributes substantial time and effort towards childcare, which cannot be measured merely in monetary terms.