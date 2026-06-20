Will ₹10 crore be enough to retire comfortably? Expert says ‘wrong approach’ | Use this simple formula to understand

It's often said that one needs a ₹10 crore retirement corpus, but there is no one-size-fits-all number. It starts with the lifestyle you want to maintain, the expenses you'll face and inflation. Here's how much money you need for retirement and how to calculate it.
“Retirement planning starts with a simple question: How much monthly income will you need when you stop working? The answer isn't based on today's expenses alone - it must account for inflation, life expectancy, and the returns your retirement corpus can generate,” says Vishwajeet Goel, head of Pensionbazaar.
Begin with your current household expenses, excluding temporary commitments such as EMIs or children's education costs. These are expenses that are unlikely to continue after retirement.
The cost of living rises every year. An expense of ₹70,000 today will not remain the same after 30 years.
For example, if you are 30 years old, plan to retire at 60, and assume a 5% annual inflation rate:
● Current monthly expenses: ₹70,000
● Years to retirement: 30
● Inflation rate: 5%
Your monthly expenses at retirement would increase to approximately ₹3 lakh. This is why inflation is one of the most important assumptions in retirement planning. Even small changes in the inflation rate can significantly alter the amount required for retirement.
Once your future monthly income requirement is known, the next step is estimating the corpus needed to sustain that income throughout retirement. For instance, if you require around ₹3 lakh per month at retirement, you would need a retirement corpus of approximately ₹5.2 crore, assuming the corpus generates a post- retirement return of around 7% annually.
The final step is calculating how much you need to invest today to build the required corpus.
Continuing the above example:
● Retirement corpus required: ₹5.2 crore
● Time horizon: 30 years
● Expected return during accumulation: 15% CAGR
You would need to invest roughly ₹9,200 per month to reach your retirement goal.
Your retirement requirement depends on:
● Current lifestyle and monthly expenses: Your retirement corpus should be large enough to maintain your desired lifestyle after you stop working. Start by estimating current monthly expenses, including housing, food, healthcare, utilities, transportation, entertainment and other regular costs.
● Age today and retirement age: The number of years left until retirement determines how long your investments have to grow. Starting early allows compounding to work longer, reducing the amount you need to save every month.
● Inflation assumptions: Inflation gradually increases the cost of living. A monthly expense of ₹50,000 today could be significantly higher by retirement, underscoring the importance of inflation as a retirement planning factor.
● Expected investment returns before retirement: The returns earned on your investments during your working years influence how quickly your retirement corpus grows. Higher returns can reduce required savings, while lower returns may require larger contributions.
● Expected returns after retirement: Even after retirement, your savings may remain invested to generate income and support future expenses. Expected post-retirement returns affect how long your corpus lasts and your withdrawal strategy.
● Life expectancy: Retirement planning should account for how long your savings need to last. With increasing life expectancy, many retirees may spend 25 to 30 years or more in retirement.
● Additional retirement goals such as healthcare, travel, gifting, or major purchases: Besides routine expenses, retirement may include high costs such as medical treatment, vacations, supporting family members, gifting, home renovations or purchasing vehicles, all of which require additional savings.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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