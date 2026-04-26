Will govt employees be paid DA, DR arrears for Covid times ahead of 8th Pay Commission? What we know

Central government employees and pensioners have been waiting for the release of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) arrears withheld during the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the 8th Pay Commission.

The arrears, which remained unpaid for 18 months during the pandemic period, have been a long-standing demand among millions of beneficiaries. However, the Finance Ministry clarified in 2020 that these pending payments couldn't be released at this stage. According to the ministry, there was no possibility of disbursing the withheld DA and DR arrears, despite continued requests from employees and pensioners for their settlement.

What did that notification say? “The undersigned is directed to say that in view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that the' additional installment of Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners, due from 1st January 2020 shall not be paid. The additional installments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021 shall also not be paid,” it had said in 2020.

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It added, "As and when the decision to release the future installment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from 1st July 2021 is taken by the Government, the rates of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief as effective from 1st January 2020, 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from 1st July 2021. No arrears for the period from 1st January 2020 till 30tn June 2021 shall be paid.

The notice from the 8th Central Pay Commission, issued on April 24, 2026, confirms that the Commission has received a large number of requests from unions and associations for meetings in Delhi scheduled from April 28 to April 30. Due to the compressed schedule and the high volume of requests, the Commission stated that it will not be possible to accommodate all of them during these dates, as per reports.

A recent meeting was reportedly held in Dehradun and one of the demands by central employees and their affiliated organisations is payment of 18 months' DA arrears.

The Commission has advised that it plans to hold further meetings in Delhi, as well as in other States and Union Territories, in the coming months. Stakeholders based outside of the Delhi NCR region who are interested in interacting with the Commission are encouraged to seek appointments when the Commission visits their respective State or a nearby location

Cabinet approves 2% DA hike for central government employees Meanwhile, the government on April 18 approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, providing relief to nearly 50.46 lakh employees and 68.27 lakh pensioners.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that the combined financial burden on the government due to the hike in DA and DR would be ₹6,791.24 crore annually.

The revised rates will come into effect from January 1, 2026, raising the existing DA and DR from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of Basic Pay and Pension. The move is intended to help employees and pensioners cope with rising prices.