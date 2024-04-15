Will my foreign consultancy fees be taxed?
Usually, foreign income is not taxable under IT Act for a RNOR individual. However, since you would be providing consultancy services from India, such income would become taxable in India at the normal slab rates.
After serving abroad for 32 years, I returned to India in 2023. Can I accept foreign consultancy services income in my bank account outside India? Can I save any tax by retaining my income outside India?
—Name withheld on request
