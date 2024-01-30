Will Nuvama’s PRIME plan to flip office buildings work?

But there are others who beg to differ. “A fund tenure of six years should be enough if the AIF has a decent pipeline of projects lined up and can make the initial investments without much delay. The office investing environment is currently soft, and reasonably good quality assets are available. It will offer a window for opportunistic investors like Nuvama and Cushman to acquire office assets. While valuations have not heated up, assets will be available at a fair market value. Owners of Grade A front-office assets, in particular, are not distressed and won’t sell at a discount. Office leasing has picked up, but rentals are still under some pressure in certain micro-markets. But assuming the office market heats up in the next two-three years, and rentals rise, exits should not be a major issue," said an industry expert who did not want to be named.