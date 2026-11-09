Will your old cheque book become invalid after December 31, 2026? RBI debunks viral claim

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, in a social media post, clarified speculation that cheque books would become invalid after 31 December, calling it “factually incorrect and misleading”.
The central bank stated that bank customers will not have to replace their existing cheque books in the new year and dismissed viral social media claims that new cheque books with upgraded security features would become compulsory in 2027.
“It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India that a message is circulating on social media claiming that the standard Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books currently in use will change from December 31, 2026 and the new cheque books featuring updated security standards will come into effect from January 1, 2027,” the RBI's official account wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The central bank stated, “It is clarified that at present Reserve Bank of India is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books. As such, the message is factually incorrect and misleading. Members of public are requested to rely only on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters.”
For customers using bank cheque books, the central bank has not introduced any rule declaring existing Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books invalid from the new year on 1 January 2027. Thus, you will not need to change or apply for new cheque books due to the viral online claims.
For customers who continue to use cheques for payments, the RBI's clarification means there is no newly announced deadline requiring them to obtain replacement CTS cheque books.
However, the clarification does not change other existing banking requirements governing cheque validity, processing or acceptance. You must check for regulatory announcements or confirmation from time to time on the RBI's official website and verified communication channels.
The Cheque Truncation System, commonly known as CTS, allows banks to process cheques electronically without physically transporting them between branches. When a customer deposits a cheque, the bank captures its digital image along with relevant information. These details are then transmitted electronically for verification and clearance.
The system was introduced to speed up cheque processing and reduce delays associated with the physical movement of paper cheques.
The RBI proposed allowing bank loans of up to ₹100 crore per borrower for agriculture infrastructure and food and agro-processing activities to qualify as priority sector lending (PSL), in a move aimed at improving institutional credit flow to underserved sectors. The proposal was part of the central bank’s draft PSL directions released on Thursday.
Banks will have to set separate loan limits for these activities, obtain declarations from borrowers regarding loans taken from other banks for the same purpose, and independently verify their aggregate exposure to ensure it does not exceed ₹100 crore. The limit will be calculated on a facility-by-facility basis and will not include the borrower’s other priority and non-priority sector exposures.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.