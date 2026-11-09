Will your old cheque book become invalid after December 31, 2026? RBI debunks viral claim

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, in a social media post, clarified speculation that cheque books would become invalid after 31 December, calling it “factually incorrect and misleading”.

The central bank stated that bank customers will not have to replace their existing cheque books in the new year and dismissed viral social media claims that new cheque books with upgraded security features would become compulsory in 2027.

RBI clarifies big development… “It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India that a message is circulating on social media claiming that the standard Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books currently in use will change from December 31, 2026 and the new cheque books featuring updated security standards will come into effect from January 1, 2027,” the RBI's official account wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The central bank stated, “It is clarified that at present Reserve Bank of India is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books. As such, the message is factually incorrect and misleading. Members of public are requested to rely only on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters.”

What changes for customer cheque books in 2027? For customers using bank cheque books, the central bank has not introduced any rule declaring existing Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books invalid from the new year on 1 January 2027. Thus, you will not need to change or apply for new cheque books due to the viral online claims.

For customers who continue to use cheques for payments, the RBI's clarification means there is no newly announced deadline requiring them to obtain replacement CTS cheque books.

However, the clarification does not change other existing banking requirements governing cheque validity, processing or acceptance. You must check for regulatory announcements or confirmation from time to time on the RBI's official website and verified communication channels.

Cheque Truncation System, explained The Cheque Truncation System, commonly known as CTS, allows banks to process cheques electronically without physically transporting them between branches. When a customer deposits a cheque, the bank captures its digital image along with relevant information. These details are then transmitted electronically for verification and clearance.

The system was introduced to speed up cheque processing and reduce delays associated with the physical movement of paper cheques.

RBI proposes ₹ 100-crore priority sector lending limit The RBI proposed allowing bank loans of up to ₹100 crore per borrower for agriculture infrastructure and food and agro-processing activities to qualify as priority sector lending (PSL), in a move aimed at improving institutional credit flow to underserved sectors. The proposal was part of the central bank’s draft PSL directions released on Thursday.