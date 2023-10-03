Will return to office give a new lease of life to Reits?
SummaryReits are trading at a discount now but this is set to change as hybrid mode of working ends
India’s largest IT conglomerate, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recently signalled a momentous shift in the corporate world by discontinuing its hybrid work policy. Starting 1 October, all TCS employees have been mandated to work from office for five days a week. The move by TCS, a trendsetter in India’s corporate landscape, could set a precedent for other companies, potentially reshaping the future of work environments and positively impacting Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits).