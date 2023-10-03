Will return to office give a new lease of life to Reits?

When asked about the reasons behind the fall in Reit prices, Prateek Pant, chief business officer, White Oak, said “Reits and interest rates have a negative correlation. When rates rise, their market prices tend to fall and vice-versa. While Fed’s hawkish and higher for longer stance is creating pressure on Reits globally as interest rates still stay high, Indian Reits are a phenomenal buying opportunity right now. Some of the best quality assets are available at very attractive prices. The other overhang is office occupancy levels and lease renewal rental growth. Lastly, the Indian market still lacks a clear understanding of the product and investor awareness around Reits could create potential inflows and lead to portfolio diversification."