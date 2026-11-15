Woman loses ₹70,084 in online fraud, bank ordered to refund money and pay compensation: What happened, how to be safe

A Delhi consumer court has ordered a private bank to refund ₹70,084 to a woman. She lost the money through unauthorised online transactions in July 2016. The bank must also pay ₹25,000 towards compensation and litigation costs, according to The Indian Express.
The ruling highlights important customer protections under Reserve Bank of India guidelines.
The woman maintained a savings account linked to her mobile number. She alleged that unauthorised transactions worth ₹77,114 occurred without her knowledge.
Her phone was experiencing technical problems during that period. Consequently, she claimed she did not receive transaction alerts or OTPs promptly. The disputed loss of ₹70,084 occurred on July 9, 2016.
After receiving alerts, she emailed the bank's customer care on July 10. She requested immediate card blocking and prevention of further transactions. She also filed a police complaint. However, the bank failed to reverse the disputed transactions.
The woman alleged additional financial losses because of penalty charges and insurance-related payments. After an unsuccessful legal notice, she approached the consumer commission.
The commission found that the woman had reported the fraud promptly. Importantly, the bank could not establish negligence on her part.
The court cited RBI guidelines concerning unauthorised electronic transactions involving third-party breaches. Customers bear no liability when neither party is responsible, and reporting occurs within 3 working days.
“The RBI circular is unequivocal in stating that in cases of third-party breaches, where neither the bank nor the customer is at fault, and if the customer provides intimation within three working days, the liability rests with the bank. In this case, the complainant had duly informed the bank on July 10, 2016, about the unauthorised transactions. The opposite party bank failed to reverse the transaction,” Express quoted the commission as saying.
The commission also referred to a Bombay High Court precedent. It said banks must establish customer liability in disputed electronic transactions. The Delhi commission consequently ordered the refund and additional payment.
The case highlights the importance of responding quickly to suspicious transactions.
Remember that timely reporting can protect customers in accordance with applicable RBI guidelines.
However, zero liability depends on the circumstances surrounding each transaction. The bank involved was not publicly identified in the case details provided.
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