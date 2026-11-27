An elderly woman’s carefully planned inheritance nearly turned into a legal battle involving her entire family after a clause in a second will threatened to overturn her original wishes.

What was intended to be an equal division of a £1 million ( ₹12.197 crore) fortune between two close relatives became a lengthy court dispute, with 16 distant family members potentially becoming beneficiaries.

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The inheritance dispute has now been settled by the London High Court, nearly three years after it began. According to reports by The Independent and The Express Gazette, the court upheld Dorothy Eirwen George’s 2017 English will, allowing her niece and nephew to inherit her estate instead of dividing it among her wider family.

George, a retired teacher from Bexleyheath in south London, died in December 2023 at the age of 83, leaving behind an estate estimated to be worth £1 million.

Her assets included property and other holdings in the UK, as well as a holiday apartment near Limassol in Cyprus.

What was the inheritance plan, and how did the dispute begin? According to The Independent, George drew up an English will in May 2017, naming her niece, Helen Thyer, and nephew, Peter Crawford, as beneficiaries of her UK estate. Four months later, she made another will in Cyprus, leaving her holiday apartment to Thyer.

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The arrangement was intended to ensure that both relatives received inheritances of equal value, The Independent reported.

Crawford was given the English will so that he could receive a corresponding cash legacy, while the Cypriot will left the overseas property to Thyer.

However, the second document contained a general revocation clause that appeared to cancel all previous wills. This raised questions about whether George’s original inheritance instructions remained legally valid, the report said.

After George’s death, Thyer and Crawford realised that the wording of the Cyprus will could invalidate the English document.

If that happened, George would have died intestate in relation to her UK estate. This would mean that her assets would be distributed according to inheritance law rather than her expressed wishes, The Express Gazette reported.

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As a result, 16 additional relatives could have become entitled to a share of the inheritance, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 18.

The siblings, aged 73 and 71, hired professional genealogists to trace distant relatives whose whereabouts were not fully known to them. Those identified were considered potential beneficiaries if the original English will was not recognised, the report added.

Thyer and Crawford maintained that their aunt had never intended the second document to replace her earlier inheritance arrangements.

What did the London High Court rule? The siblings approached the London High Court, arguing that the revocation clause had been included by mistake and that the Cyprus will was intended only to cover the holiday property.

Their barrister, Michael O’Sullivan, told the court that George had always intended to leave her English estate to both relatives.

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Her friend, Rosemary Sanger, also submitted a witness statement supporting their claim. She said George had spoken about dividing her UK assets between the siblings while leaving the Cyprus apartment to Thyer, The Independent reported.

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Master Katherine McQuail examined the evidence and ruled that the presence of a revocation clause in a later will does not automatically invalidate an earlier document if the deceased had no intention of cancelling it.

The judge found that George had intended the Cyprus will to cover her overseas property and had not sought to revoke the English document drawn up just four months earlier.

The High Court ultimately upheld the May 2017 English will, protecting the siblings’ right to inherit their aunt’s estate. The judge also noted that none of the 16 other potential beneficiaries had come forward to challenge the claim.

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The court further ordered George’s estate to reimburse more than £35,000 ( ₹42.69 lakh) spent by the siblings in pursuing the case.

The Independent and The Express Gazette reported that the dispute had continued for nearly three years, causing considerable financial and emotional strain.

The case highlights the importance of carefully drafting multiple wills, particularly when assets are held in different countries. A single clause in the second document had nearly undermined George’s carefully planned inheritance and the equal distribution she had intended.

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