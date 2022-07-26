World’s richest family loses $13 billion in Walmart rout2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:36 PM IST
The Walton family fortune fell $12.9 billion on Tuesday after Walmart Inc. slashed its earnings outlook for the second time this year.
