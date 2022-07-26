World’s richest family loses $13 billion in Walmart rout

Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, which is controlled by the family, tumbled as much as 9.1% in New York trading after it said adjusted earnings per share will decline as much as 13% this year with US shoppers reining in spending on big-ticket items amid soaring consumer prices. Two months ago, the company said earnings per share would only dip about 1%, while in February, it had predicted a modest increase.