Yogi govt weighs ₹50,000 aid for women ahead of UP assembly elections in 2027, says report | What we know so far

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is considering providing financial aid of ₹50,000 to eligible women ahead of the state's assembly elections next year, News18 reported.

If implemented, the proposal could exceed the ₹40,000 assistance promised by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav under the party's ‘Stree Samman-Samriddhi Yojana’, should it come to power.

However, CM Adityanath has so far spoken only about extending financial assistance to women, without specifying the amount or explaining how the benefit would be rolled out. On November 3, 2026, while speaking in Lucknow, he said the “double-engine government” was preparing to introduce an attractive package to support women's economic self-reliance.

Women's welfare and direct cash transfers have emerged as important components of electoral strategies across several states. Therefore, the chief minister is seized of the matter, suggesting that the proposal is under consideration at the highest level, sources told the news organisation.

How could the ₹ 50,000 assistance be rolled out? The Uttar Pradesh government is yet to finalise the implementation mechanism for the proposed financial assistance. Citing a senior BJP functionary, News18 reported that two broad options are currently being examined.

Direct transfer: The first is to provide the assistance as a one-time direct benefit transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of eligible women.

The first is to provide the assistance as a one-time direct benefit transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of eligible women. Routing assistance through existing schemes: The second possibility is to channel the financial assistance through existing government welfare programmes, including the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana or Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana among various women-centric schemes that are effective. The BJP source also said that a final decision on the structure of the assistance, the eligibility criteria and the mode of disbursement is yet to be taken, so not further information is immediately available.

Uttar Pradesh has a a little over 6 crore women voters on the latest electoral rolls, making them a significant electoral constituency. In the 2022 assembly election, women's voter turnout stood at 62.24%, higher than men’s 59.56%.

Against this backdrop, the proposed financial assistance could become an important women-centric welfare measure for the BJP government ahead of the 2027 elections. Whether the proposal materialises, and the amount and mode of disbursement eventually announced, will be closely watched.

A post-poll analysis by Lokniti-CSDS and Axis My India, published in March 2022, found that the BJP had secured a higher share of women's votes than men's in Uttar Pradesh, the news organisation reported.

Women-centric initiatives in other states Schemes focused on giving cash assistance to women has featured prominently in electoral promises across states. In Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay announced a series of poll promises in March, including ₹2,500 monthly grant for women, free government bus travel for them across the state, and six free cooking gas cylinders per family per year. He was subsequently sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10, 2026.

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