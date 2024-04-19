You don’t need to be a millionaire to retire

Of the seniors with more than $10,000 in retirement savings, less than 1% said they were finding it hard to get by, while 93% reported they were doing OK or living comfortably. Among the subgroup with $50,000 to $99,999 in savings—a small fraction of what retirees are told they need—3% found it hard to get by, 11% were just getting by, and 86% were either doing OK or living comfortably.