Your home loan EMIs have shot up 20% in the last two years. Check details2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Affordable housing myth: The total interest payable over a 20-year tenure is now more than the principal amount
In the Indian residential real estate market, affordable housing suffered the greatest impact of the Covid-19 pandemic - and unlike the other segments, has not recovered in the last two years. With buyers of this segment increasingly desisting from purchase decisions, affordable housing sales are languishing, and developers have accordingly curtailed its supply.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×