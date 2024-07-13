Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / 13 best ELSS mutual funds delivered over 20% return in the past 5 years; check full list
MintGenie

13 best ELSS mutual funds delivered over 20% return in the past 5 years; check full list

Vimal Chander Joshi

ELSS schemes invest a minimum of 80 per cent in stocks in accordance with Equity Linked Saving Scheme, 2005. These schemes have a lock-in period of three years (which is shortest amongst all other tax saving options).

ELSS schemes are eligible for deduction under Sec 80C of the Income Tax Act upto 1,50,000

Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to evaluate the past returns of the scheme and compare them with other schemes in the same category.

Although this is not the right investing advice to follow, it is still quite common among retail investors.

Here we list out the top performance of ELSS funds which yielded over 20 percent return in the past 5 years.

To put this rate of return in the context, let us take a look at the past returns of the broader benchmark indices last year. In the calendar year 2023, Nifty50 gave a return of 20 percent and Sensex grew by 18.74 percent.

ELSS mutual funds

Equity linked savings schemes (ELSS) invest at least 80 per cent in stocks in accordance with Equity Linked Saving Scheme, 2005, notified by the Ministry of Finance. These schemes have a lock-in period of three years (which is shortest amongst all other tax saving options).

These schemes are eligible for deduction under Sec 80C of the Income Tax Act upto 1,50,000 just as other investment options of PPF, LIC, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana and National Savings Certificate (NSC).

Here we list out the past five-year returns of ELSS schemes:

ELSS Funds                                                             5-year-return (%)
Bandhan ELSS Tax Saver Fund                             22.50
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund                       28.69
Canara Robeco ELSS Tax Saver                           21.31
DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund                                     22.97
Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund                       20.78
HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Fund                                 21.00
JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund                                         24.08
Kotak ELSS Tax Saver Fund                                   21.62
Mahindra Manulife ELSS Tax Saver Fund               20.17
Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund                         21.61
Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund                      24.01
SBI Long Term Equity Fund                                 25.07
Union ELSS Tax Saver Fund                                 21.41

(Source: AMFI; returns as on July 12, 2024; names written alphabetically)

As we can see in the table above, the highest return of 28.69 per cent was given by Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund followed by SBI Long Term Equity Fund which gave 25.07 percent.

Other mutual fund schemes which gave higher than 24 percent included JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund (24.08%) and Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund (24.01%).

It is noteworthy to mention that investors should look beyond the past returns of a scheme and gauge other factors such as the reputation of the fund house, macro-economic factors which influence the future returns and future expectations from the category and sector that the scheme belongs to.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
