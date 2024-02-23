Two Adani Group companies among bottom 10 stocks bought by mutual fund houses in H2 2023: Report
These companies were Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solutions. The other stocks in the bottom ten included Vedanta, SRF, Hindustan Zinc, Kotak Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, RIL, SBI Cards and Infosys
Adani Group’s two companies were among the bottom 10 large cap stocks when ranked on the basis of percent change in the average market cap during July-Dec 2023, shows Geojit’s report titled Fund Kaleidoscope, A wide-angle view on the Indian Fund Industry, Dec 2023 edition.