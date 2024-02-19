4 best energy sector mutual funds to invest in 2024
The energy sector holds promising prospects for long-term growth, particularly with the government’s increased focus. Investing in energy-focused mutual funds seems reasonable, but caution is advised, given that these funds are thematic and reliant on the cyclical movements within the sector.
In the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the government’s dedication to electrifying one crore households using rooftop solar installations. The Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana, the flagship initiative behind this commitment, strives to furnish complimentary electricity to these households by empowering them to produce solar power independently.