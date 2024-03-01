4 best multi cap mutual funds gave over 20% CAGR return in the past 5 years. Should you invest?
Multi cap mutual funds invest a minimum of 75 percent in equity & equity related instruments with 25 percent in each of the three categories of market capitalisation i.e., small cap, mid cap and large cap.
Before investing into a mutual fund scheme, investors often compare different schemes offered by fund houses, particularly their historical returns. Although historical returns of a scheme do not guarantee its future performance, they significantly influence the decision of investors in more ways than one.