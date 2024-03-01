Before investing into a mutual fund scheme , investors often compare different schemes offered by fund houses, particularly their historical returns. Although historical returns of a scheme do not guarantee its future performance, they significantly influence the decision of investors in more ways than one.

Without much ado, here we list out the top-performing multi cap schemes which delivered more than 20 percent return in the past 5 years.

Let us first understand what multi cap mutual funds are.

What are multi cap mutual funds?

They invest a minimum of 75 percent in equity & equity related instruments with 25 percent in each of the three categories of market capitalization i.e., small cap, mid cap and large cap.

They are also known as diversified equity funds as they invest across stocks of different sectors and segments of the market.

There are 24 multi cap schemes with total AUM of ₹1.18 lakh crore, shows the Jan 31, 2024 AMFI data.

Multi Cap funds 5-year-return (%) AUM ( ₹ crore) Quant Active Fund 29.56 8,536.79 Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund 24.38 3,018.70 Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund 20.82 2,240.27 Nippon India Multi Cap Fund 21.22 26,660.45

(Source: AMFI; return as on Feb 29, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, the highest return of 29.56 percent was delivered by Quant Active Fund whereas the lowest (among the top performing schemes) was given by Nippon India Multi Cap Fund that delivered 21 percent return in the past five years.

Key details of the top-performing funds

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund: It was launched on Sept 12, 2003. The scheme's assets under management (AUM) amount to ₹2,195 crore. The scheme has given a return of 15.09 percent since inception.

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund: It was launched on May 11, 2017. Total assets under management (AUM) amount to ₹2,936 crore.

Key constituent stocks are Coal India, Canara Bank, Hindustan Petroleum, NTPC, L&T, Tata Power and TCS.

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund: It was launched on March 28, 2005. The key constituent stocks of the scheme are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Linde India, EIH, Axis Bank, HDFC AMC, L&T, Tata Power, The Indian Hotels Company and NTPC.

Quant Active Fund: The scheme was launched on April 17, 2001. Total AUM of the fund is ₹8,143 crore.

The scheme's key constituents are RIL, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia Industries, IRB Infra, PNB, Hindalco, Jio Financial Services, Adani Power, HFCL, Oracle Financial Services.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

