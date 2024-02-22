5 best flexi cap mutual funds gave over 20% annualised returns in the past 5 years
The top-performing flexi cap mutual funds include Quant Flexi Cap, JM Flexicap and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, which have given more than 20% annualised returns in the past five years.
Whether they acknowledge it or not, most mutual fund investors choose schemes primarily on the basis of their past performance. It is a different matter that investment experts point out that the past returns are not a guarantee of the scheme's future performance.
