6 best multi-asset allocation funds to invest in 2024; check list here
Multi-asset allocation mutual funds are a suitable choice for risk-averse investors seeking a blend of stability and moderate return potential.
India boasts over 15 multi-asset mutual fund schemes, each mandated to allocate a minimum of 10% to at least three distinct asset classes. Typically, these funds comprise a blend of equity, debt, and other asset classes such as gold, real estate, and so on. Here are some essential aspects of these funds: