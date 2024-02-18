6 best performing mutual funds in infrastructure space to invest in 2024
Investing in mutual funds operating in India's infrastructure sector can be a prudent long-term wealth growth strategy. These funds invest in communication networks, transportation systems, and utilities, offering diversification and potential growth opportunities.
India’s recent emphasis on advancing infrastructure development is a notable trend with substantial consequences. The 2024 Interim Budget underscored a considerable focus on infrastructure development, earmarking a historic budget of ₹11.11 lakh crore (3.4% of GDP). Numerous pivotal announcements were made across diverse sectors. Furthermore, the connection between India’s infrastructure development and the facilitation of foreign investment via Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) is anticipated to enhance India’s economic strategy.