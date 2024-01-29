Before opting for a mutual fund scheme , investors are expected to examine a slew of factors which include the reputation of the fund house, category of scheme, macro-economic condition, past performance of the fund manager and importantly – the scheme’s historical performance.

Here, we list out the top performing schemes of focused mutual funds, particularly the ones which have delivered more than 18 percent annualised return. At the outset, let us first understand what exactly are focused mutual funds.

Focused mutual funds

Focused mutual funds refer to the schemes which have a focus on the number of stocks (maximum could be 30) with a minimum of 65 percent in equity and equity-related instruments, as defined by the Sebi’s categorisation of mutual funds.

There are 27 schemes in the category of focused mutual funds with total assets under management (AUM) amounting to ₹1.24 lakh crore as on Dec 31, 2023. The AUM as on Dec 31, 2022 stood at ₹1.03 lakh crore for 26 schemes, reveals the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Top-performing focused mutual funds

Focused mutual funds 5-year-returns (%) ₹ one lakh becomes (Rs) 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund 22.35 2,74,170 Quant Focused Fund 20.75 256,706 HDFC Focused 30 Fund 19.15 240,143 ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund 19.18 240,445 Nippon India Focused Equity Fund 18.49 233,565 Franklin India Focused Equity Fund 18.48 233,467

(Source: AMFI; Returns as on Jan 25, 2024)

As we can see in the table above, there are six mutual fund schemes which delivered more than 18 percent annualised return in the past five years. Among these schemes, the two schemes which gave more than 20 percent annualised return are 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund and Quant Focused Fund with 22.35 percent and 20.75 percent annualised returns, respectively.

In other words, if someone had invested ₹one lakh five years ago in 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund, it would have swelled to ₹2.74 lakh. The same one lakh investment would have grown to ₹2.56 lakh in Quant Focused Fund.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!