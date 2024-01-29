These 6 focused mutual funds delivered over 18% CAGR returns in the past five years
There are six mutual fund schemes which gave over 18 percent annualised return in the past five years. Among them, the two schemes which gave over 20 percent annualised return are 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund and Quant Focused Fund.
Before opting for a mutual fund scheme, investors are expected to examine a slew of factors which include the reputation of the fund house, category of scheme, macro-economic condition, past performance of the fund manager and importantly – the scheme’s historical performance.