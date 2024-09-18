67% of equity MFs outperformed respective benchmarks in August 2024, PL Wealth study finds

Prabhudas Lilladher's report reveals a 2.04% increase in equity mutual fund AUM, reaching 25,64,069 crore in August 2024. Up to 67% of 283 funds outperformed benchmarks, with Large & Mid Cap Funds leading. However, Large Cap Funds lagged, with only 55% outperforming.

Pranati Deva
Published18 Sep 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Among the top performers, Large & Mid Cap Funds emerged as the best-performing category, with 79 per cent of schemes outperforming their respective benchmarks.
Among the top performers, Large & Mid Cap Funds emerged as the best-performing category, with 79 per cent of schemes outperforming their respective benchmarks.

PL Wealth Management, Prabhudas Lilladher’s wealth management division, released its latest report analysing the performance of mutual funds, highlighting a steady rise in assets under management (AUM) for equity mutual funds. The study revealed that the AUM of equity mutual funds increased sequentially by 2.04 per cent in August 2024, reaching 25,64,069 crore, up from 25,12,846 crore in July 2024. The report also shed light on the performance of various mutual fund categories, indicating that a substantial number of schemes had outperformed their benchmarks during this period.

Also Read | From ₹10,000 to ₹2 crore: The magic of Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund

Study Insights

The analysis, which reviewed 283 open-ended equity diversified funds, showed that 67 per cent of these mutual funds managed to outperform their respective benchmarks in August 2024. In total, 190 funds outperformed during this period, reflecting robust performance across several categories.

Among the top performers, Large & Mid Cap Funds emerged as the best-performing category, with 79 per cent of schemes outperforming their respective benchmarks. Focused Funds followed closely, with 75 per cent of schemes surpassing their benchmarks. Additionally, Multi Cap, Mid Cap, and Flexi Cap funds all demonstrated strong performance, with 69 per cent of schemes in each category outperforming their respective benchmarks. Equity-linked Savings Schemes also witnessed 68 per cent outperformance in August, whereas 63 per cent of Value Contra Div Yield Funds outperformed benchmarks.

Also Read | Uday Kotak says ’saver turns investor’ as households warm up to equities, MFs

However, not all fund categories delivered equally impressive results. The report highlighted that Large Cap Funds lagged behind, with only 55 per cent of funds in this category outperforming their benchmarks. This made Large Cap Funds the weakest performers among the analysed segments.

August Mutual Fund Data

The mutual fund industry saw a 43 per cent decline in net inflows in August 2024, falling to 1.08 lakh crore from 1.89 lakh crore in July. According to AMFI data, this drop was primarily driven by a 62 per cent fall in debt mutual fund inflows.

Equity mutual funds, however, recorded a 3 per cent increase, with inflows rising to 38,239 crore, even amid a subdued equity market. SIP contributions also hit a record 23,547 crore, surpassing July’s 23,332 crore.

Also Read | What are hybrid funds and how are they different from equity and debt funds?

Large-cap funds saw a significant 293 percent rise in inflows to 2,636 crore, while mid-cap funds attracted 3,054 crore. Flexi-cap funds led the equity category, drawing 3,513 crore, up from 2,081 crore in July. Small-cap funds saw a slight dip, while value/contra and dividend yield funds posted moderate gains.

The study from Prabhudas Lilladher’s wealth management arm underlined the steady growth in equity mutual fund AUM and emphasised the varying performance levels across fund categories. While Large & Mid Cap and Focused Funds led the way with strong benchmark outperformance, Large Cap Funds struggled to keep pace. As the mutual fund landscape continues to evolve, the report serves as a valuable reference for investors seeking insights into the market's performance trends.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: A safer, diversified alternative to SME IPOs for retail investors

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Business NewsMutual Funds67% of equity MFs outperformed respective benchmarks in August 2024, PL Wealth study finds

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    212.45
    03:29 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    4.7 (2.26%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.20
    03:29 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:29 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:29 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    588.20
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    53.2 (9.94%)

    Torrent Power

    1,950.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    170.05 (9.55%)

    HEG

    2,295.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    183.5 (8.69%)

    Concord Biotech

    2,250.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    169.8 (8.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue