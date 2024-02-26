A global technology fund could be an ideal vehicle for investors, says Trideep Bhattacharya of Edelweiss AMC
New investors should focus on their risk tolerance, investment goals, and time horizon when choosing between large-cap, mid-cap, or hybrid funds.
To mitigate potential volatility and downside risks in portfolios, diversification across asset classes, sectors, and geographies is essential, says Trideep Bhattacharya- Chief Investment Officer – Equities, Edelweiss AMC.
