A regular investment in a mutual fund via systematic investment plan (SIP) reaps great dividends. This means if you keep investing small sums into a scheme on a regular basis, the total investment can, and does, grow into a substantial amount over a long period of time.

This significant increase in the investment is also known as ‘magic of compounding’.

Here, we handpick one mutual fund scheme and examine the returns delivered over a period of time. The scheme we are referring to here is ‘Sundaram ELSS Tax Saver Fund’.

ALSO READ | Mutual Funds: Why use your appraisal to step up your SIP investments?

As one can see in the table below, if someone had invested ₹10,000 consistently for one year, it would have swelled to ₹1.4 lakh by investing only ₹1.20 lakh into this ELSS scheme.

Similarly, in three years, an SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹4.85 lakh by investing ₹3.6 lakh across 36 months in this scheme.

Year Investment (Rs) Interest (%) Return (Rs) 1 year 1.2 lakh 34.04 1.4 lakh 3 years 3.6 lakh 20.47 4.85 lakh 5 years 6 lakh 21.66 10.27 lakh Inception 33.7 lakh 18.13 7.74 crore

(Source: sundarammutual.com)

Likewise, an investment made over 5 years would have grown to ₹10.27 lakh by investing only ₹6 lakh in 60 months.

And eventually, a regular SIP of ₹10,000 since the inception of the scheme in March 1996 would have grown to ₹7.74 crore by investing a total of ₹33.7 lakh over a period of 28 years and 10 months.

More about the scheme

Sundaram ELSS Tax Saver Fund is an open-ended mutual fund with a benchmark index of Nifty 500 TRI. The scheme is managed by Sudhir Kedia and Rohit Seksaria.

The fund is overweight on banks, pharmaceuticals and retailing and underweight on power, finance and auto components. Its assets under management (AUM) are ₹1,276 crore, as on May 30, 2024.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!