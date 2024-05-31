A monthly SIP of 10K in this mutual fund would have grown to ₹7.74 crore. Check details
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since the launch of Sundaram ELSS Tax Saver Fund in March 1996 would have swelled to ₹7.74 crore by investing a total of ₹33.7 lakh over a period of 28 years and 10 months.
A regular investment in a mutual fund via systematic investment plan (SIP) reaps great dividends. This means if you keep investing small sums into a scheme on a regular basis, the total investment can, and does, grow into a substantial amount over a long period of time.