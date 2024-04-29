A monthly SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund since 2008 would have grown to ₹90 lakh
Quant Focused Mutual Fund has given an annualised return of 18 percent, which means if someone had regularly invested ₹10,000 in this fund since the launch of this scheme in 2008, it would have grown to ₹90 lakh
Investing a small sum on a regular basis in a mutual fund scheme can reap great dividends to investors. So they do! As they say ‘the proof of the pudding is in the eating’, here we demonstrate how a monthly SIP into a mutual fund can grow multi-fold over a long period of time.