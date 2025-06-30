A ready guide to investing into Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds

Indian investors are faced with a complex and ever-evolving financial landscape, which comes with both opportunity and uncertainty. Our stock markets, like the Sensex and Nifty, are showing strong growth backed by a robust domestic economy and consistent investment inflows. The Sensex has witnessed a 10 per cent growth since April 2025 driven by strong economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), too, is playing its part well, as the nation prioritises growth while keeping prices stable. Recently, it adjusted interest rates and forecasted lower inflation for the next year with a projected CPI inflation of 3.7 per cent. However, there are some apprehensions owing to geopolitical factors and other reasons like inflation, changing interest rates, etc.

In this kind of a market, Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (DAAFs), are becoming a preferred choice for investors as they offer an effective way to handle the changing market cycles. They are an effective means for wealth creation as they steer market conditions in favour of the fund and use volatility as a growth tool.

Unlike traditional plans that keep a fixed amount in stocks and bonds, DAAFs let fund managers constantly adjust investments based on what’s happening in the market and various economic signals.

So, when stock markets are performing strongly, the fund can increase its exposure to stocks. Conversely, when markets are shaky or stock prices are falling, the fund can shift more money into safer investments like bonds. This is why they are also called ‘all season funds’.

Why should you invest in Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds?

In times when markets are volatile, DAAFs can actually exhibit greater stability as compared to other more aggressive hybrid funds by lowering the allocation to equities. So, while you can enjoy the upside from the gains, you can lower the risk of a downside and optimise returns by dynamically adjusting the allocation to equities based on market valuations.

It is worth examining how specific DAAFs are designed to meet diverse investor needs. For instance, the Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund offers a distinct approach within this category, particularly appealing to more conservative investors seeking a significant debt allocation.

“The Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund (PPDAAF) is thoughtfully designed for conservative investors—particularly those traditionally inclined toward debt but seeking a more flexible alternative”, said Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PPFAS Mutual Fund. “It dynamically adjusts its equity and debt allocation based on market valuations, helping manage downside risk while retaining growth potential.”

According to Parikh, the scheme is especially well-suited for two key investor segments: those seeking debt allocation with the potential for better post-tax returns, and retirees or conservative investors looking for regular cash flows via systematic withdrawal plans, without exposing their capital to excessive equity volatility.

“Our debt portfolio prioritises credit quality and liquidity,” he added. “We invest primarily in top-rated instruments—high-quality corporate papers, sovereign and State government securities. On the equity side, we look for companies with strong cash flows or healthy dividends and hold them long-term unless there is a compelling reason to exit.”

A major advantage highlighted of PPDAAF is its tax efficiency. Unlike many debt-oriented hybrid funds that maintain equity exposure below 30%, Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund (PPDAAF) maintains a minimum equity allocation of 35%, thereby qualifying for equity taxation. This strategy reduces long-term capital gains tax to 12.5% plus applicable SC & 4% HEC if held for more than two years, compared to slab-rate taxation applied to traditional debt funds or some conventional modes of investments.

“By keeping equity allocation just above the threshold, we retain a high debt orientation while staying within the bounds of favourable tax treatment,” Parikh explained.

Further distinguishing the fund is its low-cost structure. “We also offer one of the lowest expense ratios in this category, allowing investors to retain more of their returns,” he noted.

These features make the Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund a compelling option for those seeking a debt-heavy allocation with tax benefits. Whether you are a risk averse investor looking for something that prioritises capital protection, or seeking diversification in your equity-heavy portfolio, this fund offers an efficient alternative to fixed income instruments. It also offers the gains of no lock-in, giving you the flexibility of using your money when you need it.

