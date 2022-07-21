Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches a Nifty Financial Services ETF

The ETF is titled the Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Financial Services ETF. The new fund offer (NFO) was opened on July 14, 2022 and will close on July 27, 2022
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has announced the launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Nifty Financial Services TRI to capture the growth opportunity across the spectrum of financial services.
According to the press release, the Nifty Financial Services Index is a well-diversified portfolio that goes beyond conventional banking & includes - insurance, wealth management, stock broking, payment platforms, etc. The press release further added that there is a growing need for financial services during every stage of life be it in the early income stage or retirement phase. “The financial services sector, including banks, has had significant valuation derating over the past 2 years. Given the sector’s strategic significance in the Indian markets and the expected comeback in terms of valuations, this ETF represents a strong opportunity for growth. We feel that those investors who are seeking higher growth assets can consider this fund, which could be a great way to ride the cyclical upturn," according to the fund house.
Commenting on the launch, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “Given the recent volatility, many investors are now resorting to passive products that will provide them with the option to take underlying index exposure in various segments of the market at low costs. This ETF presents a unique investment opportunity in light of the significance of the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector."