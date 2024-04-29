Amid Sebi's ban on overseas ETF inflows, the spread between market price & NAV widens
This price differential between market price and NAV is now getting wider since the overseas ETFs are still being sold at stock exchanges while their purchase is barred at a mutual fund house
Thanks to the restriction imposed on mutual fund houses for accepting fresh inflow into overseas exchange traded funds (ETFs), the gap between the trading price of units at stock markets and fund houses is getting wider.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message