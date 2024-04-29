Thanks to the restriction imposed on mutual fund houses for accepting fresh inflow into overseas exchange traded funds (ETFs) , the gap between the trading price of units at stock markets and fund houses is getting wider.

For the unversed, mutual fund ETFs are available for trading at the stock market as well, and this is why they are named as ‘exchange traded funds’.

The price at which these units are sold at a stock exchange can be different from the one at which they are traded at a mutual fund house. The price at which these units are sold at a fund house is known as the net asset value, or NAV.

This price differential (between NSE’s trading price and NAV) is now getting wider because their purchase is not permitted at a fund house anymore, while their units are still being sold at the stock exchanges.

Notably, fund houses are not supposed to accept fresh money for ETFs listed on foreign exchanges from April 1 onwards, according to the Sebi's order issued in March.

Why were they barred?

Mutual fund houses were barred from accepting fresh money to invest into these units because 95 percent of the $1 billion limit set by the RBI for overseas exchange traded funds (ETFs) was breached, the AMFI data revealed.

The capital markets regulator Sebi has communicated the rule for ETF feeder funds to Amfi, which has informed the mutual fund houses.

However, some international funds are still open for investment, and one can get the list here.

Overseas ETF NAV (Rs) NSE (LTP) (Rs) Mirae Asset NYSE FANG + ETF 81.38 95.41 Mirae Asset HANG Seng Tech ETF 13.18 12.84 Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF 38.447 43.2 Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES 260.68 267.12 Motilal Oswal NASDAQ Q 50 ETF 59.58 62.34 Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF 144.19 144

(Source: Portals of fund houses, NSE; NAVs on April 26)

As one can see in the table above, NAV of Mirae Asset NYSE FANG + ETF is ₹81.38 while the same ETF’s last trading price at NSE was ₹95.41.

Similar differential in the ETF units of Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES is ₹6.44, in case of Motilal Oswal NASDAQ Q 50 ETF, the difference is ₹2.76; and in case of Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF, the difference is marginal and stands at ₹0.19 per unit.

It is important to recall here that Mirae Asset Mutual Fund recently advised retail investors to be cautious of investing in overseas ETFs through the stock market because of this difference in trading price at exchanges.

