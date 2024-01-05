Amid the bull run, why should you invest in long duration debt mutual funds? An explainer
There are seven long duration debt mutual funds and total assets under management (AUM) of these schemes amount to ₹9,875 crore as on Nov 30, 2023. Funds amounting to ₹149 crore were invested in November alone
At a time when fixed deposit (FD) interest rates are on an upswing and investors are encouraged to lock their investment in these deposits, one can explore the prospect of investing in another financial instrument i.e., debt mutual funds particularly the long duration ones.