Angel One AMC launches Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 ETF and Index Fund for diversified passive investing

Angel One Asset Management Company Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One Limited, today, November 6, announced the launch of the Angel One Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 ETF and Angel One Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund, which the company claimed are the first Smart Beta schemes based on the Nifty Total Market Index, offering investors broad market exposure in the passive investment space.

The company said that both schemes are designed to track the performance of the Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index, which comprises the top 50 stocks selected from a universe of 750 companies across large, mid, small, and micro-cap segments.

Selection is based on combined momentum and quality scores, offering investors a diversified, rule-based, and transparent approach to market participation.

It also informed that the New Fund Offers (NFOs) will open for subscription on November 3, 2025, and close on November 17, 2025.

Speaking on the launch, Hemen Bhatia, Executive Director & CEO, Angel One AMC, said, “With these new launches, we continue our commitment to offering investors transparent and cost-effective ways to participate in the market.”

"Angel One Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 ETF and Index Fund are designed to deliver returns through a multi-factor, rule-based approach that supports long-term capital growth. At Angel One AMC, our focus remains on empowering investors through investment solutions that can create long-term wealth using passive scheme offerings," Hemen Bhatia further added.

About schemes The company said the schemes provide diversified exposure to 50 stocks selected from a universe of 750 companies across market capitalizations, using a multi-factor approach that combines momentum (price strength) and quality (company fundamentals).

It highlights the these offer investors a cost-effective, rule-based, and transparent investment strategy, with semi-annual rebalancing and no exit load.

During the NFO period, the company said the minimum application amount for the Angel One Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 ETF is ₹1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

The Angel One Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund offers flexible SIP options starting at ₹250 per day, ₹500 for weekly or fortnightly plans, ₹1,000 for monthly, and ₹3,000 for quarterly contributions, the company added.

