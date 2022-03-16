Are Chinese stocks a good buy for Indian investors?

“The Hang Seng index is trading below book value, which has never happened before. I don’t think tech adoption is going anywhere and hence, Chinese tech stocks are likely to eventually recover. At present, overseas mutual funds have stopped inflows since the industry limit has been hit. However, investors can use the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) of the RBI to take exposure to China by investing through stocks or ETFs located on the US exchanges. However, a 5-7 year time horizon is necessary," said Anup Bhaiyya, founder, MoneyHoney Financial Services.