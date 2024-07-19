Mutual Funds: Are ELSS funds a viable option for retirement planning?

Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) are mutual funds that offer tax-saving benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Moreover, these funds can serve as effective tools for retirement planning.

Abeer Ray
Published19 Jul 2024, 11:01 AM IST
When discussing retirement planning, the primary focus often revolves around investments. Some prefer investing in blue-chip funds, while newer investors may opt for small-cap funds or thematic funds in pursuit of higher returns.

Investment plays a vital role in retirement planning. There’s an ongoing debate between traditional options such as blue-chip funds and newer choices like small-cap or thematic funds. However, what often goes unnoticed is the effectiveness of equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS), which can equally accelerate one’s progress towards achieving retirement goals.

Building a retirement corpus with ELSS funds

Some may question the use of ELSS funds for achieving retirement goals. However, a broader perspective reveals their effectiveness for reasons beyond tax-saving purposes. Ultimately, these funds function similarly to mutual funds by investing in stocks and facilitating potential returns from the stock market.

The table below demonstrates how investing in some of the most popular ELSS funds can aid investors in building wealth over the long term.

Name of the fund

5-year returns 

(in %)

10-year returns 

(in %)

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund

36.18

25.81

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver

29.99

20.81

DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund

24.30

18.87

Bandhan ELSS Tax saver Fund

24.06

18.69

Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund

21.29

17.82

Canara Robeco ELSS Tax Saver Fund

22.79

16.99

Source: AMFI (As of July 18, 2024)

Initially, ELSS funds invest in stocks, which historically have provided higher returns compared to fixed-income options. This growth potential can assist in accumulating a substantial corpus over the long term (ideally 10 years or more), essential for retirement income. Additionally, these investments qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act in India. This enables you to save on taxes while building wealth for retirement.

Crucially, these funds offer flexibility in investment options, allowing you to opt for either a lump sum investment or a systematic investment plan (SIP) for regular contributions. This approach enables you to build your corpus gradually and take advantage of rupee-cost averaging.

Following retirement, you can use systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs) offered by many ELSS funds. This allows you to take a set amount from your collected savings regularly. Ideally, the withdrawal amount should be arranged so that it does not deplete the principal too quickly, allowing the remaining funds to grow.

Certain ELSS funds also provide dividend payouts. While these payouts can offer regular income, it’s important to note that receiving dividends reduces the corpus available for potential growth through reinvestment.

A caveat before investing in ELSS funds

Investors should be aware that ELSS funds are linked to equity markets, making their value susceptible to fluctuations. While short-term dips may occur, it’s crucial to focus on the long-term growth potential they offer for retirement planning.

These funds are particularly suitable for long-term goals such as retirement. The three-year lock-in period underscores the importance of a sustained approach. Moreover, investors have the option to keep investing in them for an additional 10-20 years if necessary, allowing for an extended investment horizon and a strategic method to build wealth.

Nonetheless, investors shouldn’t depend solely on ELSS for their retirement income due to the allure of equity investments. To establish a more stable and well-rounded retirement income stream, investors might think about incorporating fixed-income securities or annuity contracts into their portfolios to diversify them.

Consistently investing through a long-term SIP in ELSS funds during your career can expedite the achievement of your financial goals. By integrating ELSS strategically into a diversified retirement plan, you can build a corpus that ensures a stable income stream during your retirement years.

19 Jul 2024
