Mutual Funds: Are ELSS funds a viable option for retirement planning?

When discussing retirement planning, the primary focus often revolves around investments. Some prefer investing in blue-chip funds, while newer investors may opt for small-cap funds or thematic funds in pursuit of higher returns.

Investment plays a vital role in retirement planning. There’s an ongoing debate between traditional options such as blue-chip funds and newer choices like small-cap or thematic funds. However, what often goes unnoticed is the effectiveness of equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS), which can equally accelerate one’s progress towards achieving retirement goals.

Building a retirement corpus with ELSS funds Some may question the use of ELSS funds for achieving retirement goals. However, a broader perspective reveals their effectiveness for reasons beyond tax-saving purposes. Ultimately, these funds function similarly to mutual funds by investing in stocks and facilitating potential returns from the stock market.

The table below demonstrates how investing in some of the most popular ELSS funds can aid investors in building wealth over the long term.

Name of the fund 5-year returns (in %) 10-year returns (in %) Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund 36.18 25.81 Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver 29.99 20.81 DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund 24.30 18.87 Bandhan ELSS Tax saver Fund 24.06 18.69 Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund 21.29 17.82 Canara Robeco ELSS Tax Saver Fund 22.79 16.99 Source: AMFI (As of July 18, 2024)

Initially, ELSS funds invest in stocks, which historically have provided higher returns compared to fixed-income options. This growth potential can assist in accumulating a substantial corpus over the long term (ideally 10 years or more), essential for retirement income. Additionally, these investments qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act in India. This enables you to save on taxes while building wealth for retirement.

Crucially, these funds offer flexibility in investment options, allowing you to opt for either a lump sum investment or a systematic investment plan (SIP) for regular contributions. This approach enables you to build your corpus gradually and take advantage of rupee-cost averaging.

Following retirement, you can use systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs) offered by many ELSS funds. This allows you to take a set amount from your collected savings regularly. Ideally, the withdrawal amount should be arranged so that it does not deplete the principal too quickly, allowing the remaining funds to grow.

Certain ELSS funds also provide dividend payouts. While these payouts can offer regular income, it’s important to note that receiving dividends reduces the corpus available for potential growth through reinvestment.

A caveat before investing in ELSS funds Investors should be aware that ELSS funds are linked to equity markets, making their value susceptible to fluctuations. While short-term dips may occur, it’s crucial to focus on the long-term growth potential they offer for retirement planning.

These funds are particularly suitable for long-term goals such as retirement. The three-year lock-in period underscores the importance of a sustained approach. Moreover, investors have the option to keep investing in them for an additional 10-20 years if necessary, allowing for an extended investment horizon and a strategic method to build wealth.

Also Read | Budget 2024: 10 expectations from FM Nirmala Sitharaman for retirement planning

Nonetheless, investors shouldn’t depend solely on ELSS for their retirement income due to the allure of equity investments. To establish a more stable and well-rounded retirement income stream, investors might think about incorporating fixed-income securities or annuity contracts into their portfolios to diversify them.