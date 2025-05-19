For asset managers, FY25 was a year worth forgetting. This year could be better.
Srushti Vaidya 4 min read 19 May 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryAsset management companies braved a worrying March quarter as profit declined amid market corrections. But despite the short-term challenges, analysts are optimistic for FY26, predicting resilient mutual fund inflows.
